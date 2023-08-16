Archer Investment Corp Purchases New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

