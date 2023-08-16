Archer Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 1,285 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

