Archer Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 900 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 81,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.