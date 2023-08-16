Archer Investment Corp Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1,098.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

