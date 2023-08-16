Archer Investment Corp Sells 720 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,663,000 after purchasing an additional 105,471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.2 %

DGX opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.86.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

