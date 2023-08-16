Archer Investment Corp Takes $51,000 Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,965. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

