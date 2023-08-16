Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

