Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 990.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,633 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.19% of Arcosa worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa
In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Arcosa Trading Up 1.5 %
ACA opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.
