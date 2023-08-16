Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) vs. Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Financial Survey

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Admiral Group and Argo Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Admiral Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Admiral Group currently has a consensus target price of $2,342.25, indicating a potential upside of 8,191.15%. Given Admiral Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Admiral Group is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Admiral Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Admiral Group and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A Argo Group International -11.90% -7.65% -0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Admiral Group and Argo Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A $1.07 26.39 Argo Group International $1.75 billion 0.60 -$175.20 million ($5.71) -5.20

Admiral Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Admiral Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Admiral Group beats Argo Group International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers its insurance product and services under the Admiral, Admiral Money, Apparent, Balumba, Bell, Compare.com, ConTe.it, Diamond, Elephant, Elephant Auto, Gladiator, L'Olivier, Qualitas Auto, and Veygo brands. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

