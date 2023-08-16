Arthur G. Sulzberger Sells 8,500 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of New York Times by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 29.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

