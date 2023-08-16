Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($7.00) Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will earn ($7.00) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.98). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.26) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2024 earnings at ($9.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARVN. Barclays cut their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $24.62 on Monday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Arvinas by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arvinas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arvinas by 743.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

