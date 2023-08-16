Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Arvinas Trading Down 1.9 %

ARVN opened at $24.62 on Monday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 816.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 244,065 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Arvinas by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

