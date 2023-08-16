Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,951.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,951.43 ($75.50).

A number of research firms recently commented on AHT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($79.92) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,700 ($84.99) to GBX 6,200 ($78.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.14) to GBX 5,500 ($69.77) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($56.58) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.80) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AHT

Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,504 ($69.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,469.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,202.75. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,739 ($47.43) and a one year high of GBX 6,012 ($76.27). The stock has a market cap of £24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,952.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,826.86%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.