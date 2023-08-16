ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ASLN opened at $2.11 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

