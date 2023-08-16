AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:T opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

