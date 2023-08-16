Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) CFO Thomas S. Mchugh Purchases 2,000 Shares

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

AVDL stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,524,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 586,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

