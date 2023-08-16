Avigal Soreq Purchases 2,450 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) President Avigal Soreq acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.48 per share, with a total value of $101,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.08. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.25 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 132.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKL. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,982,000 after buying an additional 113,905 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,290,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.