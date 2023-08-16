B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,139,000 after buying an additional 139,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,592,000 after buying an additional 110,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

