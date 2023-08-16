B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accuray in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARAY. StockNews.com downgraded Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $294.91 million, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.52. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accuray by 251.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,890 shares of company stock worth $167,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

