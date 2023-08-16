B. Riley Weighs in on Monroe Capital Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Monroe Capital in a research report issued on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monroe Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MRCC opened at $7.45 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.34%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

