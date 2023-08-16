Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Bancolombia Trading Down 3.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bancolombia by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of CIB opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7727 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.