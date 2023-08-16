Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIBGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bancolombia by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CIB opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7727 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

