Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $138.01 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Cincinnati Financial worth $138,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.