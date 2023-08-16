Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Pool worth $135,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.
Pool stock opened at $368.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.95 and its 200 day moving average is $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
