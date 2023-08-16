Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,618 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $126,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.27.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,664. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

