Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 238.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.50 ($3.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BARC

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

Barclays Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £105,734.86 ($134,130.23). Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 144.38 ($1.83) on Friday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of £22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.97, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.61.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 2,424.24%.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.