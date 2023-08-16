BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $278.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $739,586.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,698,127 shares of company stock valued at $556,876,818 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $202.72 on Friday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.42.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

