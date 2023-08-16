Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 29,714 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $23.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Securities began coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

