Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.08. Berry shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 44,748 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. Berry had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Berry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Berry by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

