BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $334.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 339.50 ($4.31), with a volume of 74756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.31).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 572.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,096.88 and a beta of -0.21.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

