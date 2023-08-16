BHP Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,251 put options on the company. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 2,453 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,512.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BHP

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.