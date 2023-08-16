BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

BVXV stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.37.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,412 shares during the quarter. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

