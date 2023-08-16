BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BNY opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

