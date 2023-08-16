bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,840,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 25,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.91. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

