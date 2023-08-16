Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Short Interest Update

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Shares of BVH stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 623.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.