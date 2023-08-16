BMO Capital Markets Increases MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$12.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a C$8.00 target price on shares of MDA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark set a C$13.00 target price on shares of MDA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$12.00 target price on shares of MDA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
