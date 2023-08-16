Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,500 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $15,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,121,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,395,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $11,034.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $11,286.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $9,330.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $15,250.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $14,513.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $28,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $23,865.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $13,332.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $18,180.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PRT stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 111.87%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

