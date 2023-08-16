Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,500 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $21,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,118,034 shares in the company, valued at $31,885,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $15,325.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $11,034.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $11,286.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $9,330.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $28,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $23,865.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $13,332.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $18,180.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 111.87% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.