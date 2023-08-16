Bodycote (LON:BOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $728.50

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 728.50 ($9.24) and last traded at GBX 702.50 ($8.91), with a volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($8.99).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 585 ($7.42) to GBX 640 ($8.12) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 659.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 654.56. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,832.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,789.47%.

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 615 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £98,400 ($124,825.57). Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

