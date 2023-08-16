BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

