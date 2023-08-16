Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 145,324 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 145,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.74% of DMC Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,795.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,370.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DMC Global Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.31. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

