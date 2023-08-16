Boston Partners Sells 2,666 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after buying an additional 267,805 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $76.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.