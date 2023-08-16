BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) versus TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Head to Head Analysis

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and TerrAscend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $378.21 million N/A $99.18 million $0.13 36.77 TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.94 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Profitability

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 4.93% 2.75% 1.75% TerrAscend -131.93% -1.44% -0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 0 0 0 N/A

TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.75%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Risk and Volatility

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats TerrAscend on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states, 1 farm in Paraguay, and 2 farms in Bolivia with a total area of 215,255 hectares of own lands and 64,017 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

