Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 1,946 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $59,314.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,652,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,333,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 149 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $4,610.06.

On Monday, August 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $273,043.05.

On Monday, June 5th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $844,611.30.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Bristow Group stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $820.32 million, a P/E ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 682,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.