Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 1,946 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $59,314.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,652,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,333,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 149 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $4,610.06.
- On Monday, August 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $273,043.05.
- On Monday, June 5th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $844,611.30.
Bristow Group stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $820.32 million, a P/E ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 1.38.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
