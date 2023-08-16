Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Douglas Richard Deschutter Sells 22,874 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BR opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $184.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,050,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.