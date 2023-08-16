Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $183.18

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.18 and last traded at $182.85, with a volume of 55722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,053 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,642. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

