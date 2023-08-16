Brokerages Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $140.71

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $1,076,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,566,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $447,009.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $1,076,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,566,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,598 shares of company stock worth $3,625,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $129.49 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

