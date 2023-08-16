Brokerages Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $140.71

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.71.
A number of analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance
WMS opened at $129.49 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.78.
Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Drainage Systems
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.