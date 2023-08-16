Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of CLSD stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.85.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
