Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $68.06

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.06.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

