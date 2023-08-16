Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $72.17

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.17.
DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:DIN opened at $55.78 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $867.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.83.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
