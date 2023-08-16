Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $72.17

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.17.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN opened at $55.78 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $867.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

