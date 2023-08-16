Brokerages Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Price Target at $568.93

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $568.93.

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELV opened at $467.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.10. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

